The New York Giants are expected to sign wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a new deal, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

Shepard has dealt with injuries the past few years. He tore the ACL in his left knee in September, after tearing his Achilles the previous season. He's also dealt with knee, concussion, ankle, quad and hamstring injuries throughout his career.

Overall, Shepard, who turned 30 in February, has missed 33 games in the past four seasons, but he said earlier this year there was zero doubt that he would be back for this upcoming season. His timeline encouraged him, with nine months post-surgery taking him into July and eventually the start of training camp.

The versatile receiver had 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in three games last season. He looked as if he hadn't lost a step despite coming off the Achilles injury, before suffering the noncontact injury.

Shepard, who was drafted in the second round out of Oklahoma in 2016, was the longest-tenured Giants player at the end of last season.

Despite the injuries, Shepard has 362 career receptions for 4,038 yards and 23 total touchdowns in 75 games.

He said late last season that returning to the only team he's ever known was his preference.

"Of course, this is like my second home," Shepard said. "This is where I've always been and what I know. So, I think anybody in my position would want to do that, but like I said, whatever happens, man."

