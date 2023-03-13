SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Safety Tashaun Gipson joined the San Francisco 49ers just 20 days before the start of the 2022 season. But after claiming the starting free safety job when Jimmie Ward was lost to a training camp injury, Gipson never relinquished it.

Now, Gipson is set to hold it for at least another season after agreeing Sunday to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $2.9 million, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Gipson started all 20 games (including playoffs) for the Niners in 2022, posting five interceptions, which tied for second most in the NFL. He finished with 61 tackles, a half-sack and eight passes defended.

The 49ers originally signed Gipson to add help at safety after Ward suffered a hamstring injury in 2022. At the time, Gipson was a 10-year veteran with stops with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was familiar with Gipson from their overlapping time with the Browns in 2014, a season in which Gipson had a career-high six interceptions.

Gipson's return comes in the hours before the start of the NFL's early negotiating window for free agency. That window opens at 12 p.m. ET on Monday.

Even with Gipson set to return, the 49ers will need to add more safeties in the coming weeks. Ward and fellow safety Tarvarius Moore will be unrestricted free agents when the league year opens on Wednesday.