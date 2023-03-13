BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have restructured the record-setting contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson, clearing $36 million in cap space ahead of free agency, a source told ESPN.

The Browns signed Watson last offseason to a new five-year deal worth an NFL-record $230 million fully guaranteed. Before restructuring Watson's deal, the Browns were roughly $14 million over the salary cap. Now, Cleveland has cap space heading into the free agency negotiating window, which begins at noon ET Monday.

Cleveland traded for Watson last March, sending the Houston Texans a bevy of draft picks, including three first-rounders. Watson was suspended for his first 11 games in Cleveland for violating the league's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, on massage therapists.

The Browns finished 7-10, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.