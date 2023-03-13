Baltimore Ravens free agent guard Ben Powers plans to sign with the Denver Broncos, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Powers agreed to a four-year contract worth $52 million, including $28.5 million guaranteed, the source said.

Powers, 26, is a two-year starting left guard who improved as much as anyone on the Ravens' roster over that span. At the end of the 2022 season, general manager Eric DeCosta said Powers had a "phenomenal" season and predicted that Powers would be sought after in free agency.

In 2022, Powers led Baltimore with 1,096 snaps, becoming the only Ravens player to participate in every offensive play. He was known for his discipline, getting flagged for just one penalty. He also played his best football in close quarters, where he can use his power at the point of attack.

Powers was a big reason why the Ravens ranked No. 2 in the NFL in rushing last season. His run-block win rate of 78.8% was second-best among guards who played at least 200 snaps. Powers trailed only the Philadelphia Eagles' Landon Dickerson, who made the Pro Bowl.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Powers was on the roster bubble for the first three years of his career. But he ended up starting 36 games in his four-year career for Baltimore, which had one of the best offensive lines in the league last season.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.