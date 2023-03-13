Adam Schefter reports that former Eagles DT Javon Hargrave has signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the 49ers. (0:41)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed at signing with the San Francisco 49ers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hargrave, who turned 30 in February, posted a career-high 11 sacks for the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. He helped pace a unit that generated 70 sacks overall in 2022 -- the third most in NFL history. He added 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.

His 17.2% pass rush win rate when he was lined up on the interior ranked third in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones and Houston Texans' Maliek Collins. Slippery off the ball with an upfield burst, Hargrave can burst through protection to hit the quarterback or use his lower-body power to push the pocket.

Originally a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 out of South Carolina State, Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million free-agent contract with the Eagles during the 2020 offseason.

Over seven seasons with the Steelers and Eagles, Hargrave has compiled 37.5 career sacks, 64 quarterback hits and 46 tackles for loss.

ESPN's Tim McManus and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.