San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo plans to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, a source told Schefter. He will be reunited with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who served as the Patriots' offensive coordinator during Garoppolo's three years in New England.

The Raiders released longtime starter Derek Carr last month, and Jarrett Stidham, the quarterback who replaced Carr as the starter for the final two games of last season, is a free agent.

Garoppolo spent the past five-plus seasons with the 49ers after they acquired him in an October 2017 trade with the Patriots. Upon arrival, Garoppolo led the Niners to five straight wins to close that season, earning him a five-year, $137.5 million deal that, at the time, made him the highest-paid player in the league.

From there, Garoppolo enjoyed plenty of highs -- including a career-best season in which the Niners went to Super Bowl LIV -- and his share of lows, most of which were the result of injuries.

Garoppolo, 31, played last season on a reworked one-year deal that prevented the Niners from using the franchise tag on him this offseason after San Francisco spent last offseason looking to trade him. A right shoulder injury prevented the Niners from finding a trade partner, which led to Garoppolo agreeing to stay.

When San Francisco starter Trey Lance suffered a broken right ankle in Week 2, Garoppolo reclaimed the starting job and was amid one of his best stretches of football before breaking his left foot on Dec. 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

In his time in San Francisco, Garoppolo threw for 13,599 yards with 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions while completing 67.6% of his passes. In his 63 starts (including the playoffs), the Niners went 42-19.

Garoppolo missed 30 games with various ankle, shoulder, thumb and knee injuries after becoming the Niners' starter.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.