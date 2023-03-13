Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton plans to sign with the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN's Eric Woodyard on Monday.

Sutton agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million, the source told Woodyard.

With Joe Haden's departure before the 2022 season, Sutton was the veteran of the Steelers' cornerback group, and he showed his leadership with a career-high three interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

Though he isn't the same kind of lockdown corner as Haden or other No. 1 cornerbacks around the league, Sutton, who turned 28 in February, is especially valuable for his versatility. He spent most of his time on the outside in 2022, but he also has the capability of lining up in the slot when needed.

He's a scheme-versatile corner who can find the ball in zone coverage or stick to wide receivers in man, with the transition speed to close on throws.

Sutton spent most of his first four seasons in the slot but moved into a full-time starter role on the outside in 2021 after signing a two-year, $9 million contract. That season, he had a career-high four tackles for loss.

The 2017 third-round pick out of Tennessee has 8 interceptions, 8 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles, 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hits in six seasons in 84 career games with the Steelers.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.