The Washington Commanders bolstered their offensive line by luring Andrew Wylie away from the defending Super Bowl champions, agreeing to a three-year, $24 million deal with the lineman, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Wylie spent the past five years with the Kansas City Chiefs, starting at both tackle and guard.

In Washington, he'll likely play start at right tackle. If that indeed happens, then Sam Cosmi -- drafted as a tackle in the second round two years ago -- would move inside to right guard. However, both players offer versatility and can play either position. At season's end, Cosmi said he was open to playing wherever they wanted him but added he wanted to settle on one spot.

Earlier in the day, Washington agreed to a deal with New York Giants' free agent offensive lineman Nick Gates, who will compete for the starting center position.

The Commanders' line has struggled the past two seasons in part because of injuries, especially at center where both Chase Roullier and his backup Tyler Larsen have suffered season-ending injuries each of the past two years. Larsen is a free agent; Roullier counts $12.4 million vs. the salary cap this season.

Wylie has started 59 career games, spending time at both guard spots and right tackle. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Michigan in 2017, spending time with three franchises before landing with the Chiefs on Jan. 8, 2018.

In last month's Super Bowl, Wylie he was part of a Chiefs' front that shut down Philadelphia's vaunted pass rush by holding them to zero sacks. Wylie often ended up blocking linebacker Hassan Reddick, who had 16 sacks in the regular season and 3.5 in the first two playoff games.