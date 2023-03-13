NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract with free agent left tackle Andre Dillard, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Dillard out of Washington State 22nd overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He has played in 43 games, making nine starts over the past four years.

Dillard played both left and right tackle for the Eagles. He entered training camp in 2021 in a battle with Jordan Mailata for the starting left tackle role, but began the season as a backup.

Dillard is likely to take over at left tackle for the Titans. Tennessee had a void there after it released veteran offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

Dillard, a fourth-year veteran, also drew interest from the New England Patriots during free agency.