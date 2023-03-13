The Denver Broncos are re-signing free agent linebacker Alex Singleton to a three-year, $18 million deal that includes $9 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Singleton led the Philadelphia Eagles in tackles in 2020 and 2021, and did the same with the Broncos this past season after signing a one-year deal with them last March. Singleton, 29, was not a starter for Denver when the season began, but he stepped into the full-time role when Jonas Griffith was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in November.

He's played every game in each of the last three seasons and has been a stalwart on special teams -- the Broncos kept him on some of the coverage units even after he was starting on defense. Some will cite his liabilities in pass coverage in the nickel packages as flaws, but his tackle production has certainly gotten him noticed and helped him land a multiyear deal this offseason.

Singleton led or was tied for the team lead in tackles in eight games last season. He also had two games with at least 20 tackles -- the only NFL player since at least 1994 to do so in the same season.

He went undrafted in 2014 and was invited to training camps with the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings but didn't catch on. He then signed with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders, with whom he won a Grey Cup title, became a two-time All-Star and was the 2017 outstanding defensive player during his three seasons in the league.