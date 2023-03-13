The New York Giants will sign free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million contract, with $22 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night.

Okereke, 26, thrived in the Indianapolis Colts' new defensive scheme in 2022, posting a career-high 151 tackles, including 99 solo stops.

As a sideline-to-sideline force, Okereke exceled in both run and pass coverage for Indianapolis. He also has shown some versatility, playing both the MIKE linebacker position as well as the WILL position for the Colts during his career.

A 2019 third-round pick from Stanford, Okereke has started 49 games for the Colts. He's also been quite durable, missing just two games in his four seasons.

The Colts faced a difficult decision at linebacker, where they already have leading tackler Zaire Franklin under contract and are anticipating the return of injured All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. After the 2020 season, the Colts faced a similar dilemma and opted to allow Anthony Walker to leave in free agency.

Okereke has 420 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 2 sacks in his NFL career.

ESPN staff writer Stephen Holder contributed to this report.