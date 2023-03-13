CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers locked up what they called a priority entering free agency, agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with center Bradley Bozeman, it was announced.

Financial details weren't released but the deal is worth $18 million, league sources told ESPN.

Re-signing Bozeman, who came to Carolina last season on a one-year deal, means the entire starting offensive line from 2022 will be under contract.

Bozeman's return to the starting center position in October sparked a resurgence in the Panthers' running game, with the team averaging 149.5 yards rushing over the final 10 games after just 102.1 yards over the first seven.

After starting 16 games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, Bozeman signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Panthers last season to compete for the starting job. He sustained an ankle injury in August during a joint practice with the New England Patriots, however, and lost the job to Pat Elflein.

Bozeman, 28, reclaimed the starting job when Elflein suffered a season-ending hip injury in October.

Bozeman made it clear after the season he wanted to return to Carolina with the other four starters under contract for 2023.