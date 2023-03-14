Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen has reached an agreement with the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $45.75 million deal that includes $32.5 million guaranteed at signing, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move reunites Allen with Vance Joseph, who spent four seasons as Arizona's defensive coordinator (2019-22) before taking the same role in Denver.

Allen, 25, is coming off a career season in 2022. He started all 13 games he played and had career highs with 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and eight passes defended.

Allen started to blossom in 2021 when he had a then-career high four sacks. He had two sacks in his first two seasons, but after teaming with J.J. Watt in 2021, Allen began to improve.

Watt described him as a little brother and Allen never left Watt's side. He learned how to work out like a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, how to study film and opponents like Watt, and it translated to two of his best seasons in the NFL. His eight passes defended last season led the NFL among defensive linemen.

"Love this for my guy!!" Watt tweeted in response to news of Allen's agreement with Denver. "Can't wait to see what this next chapter holds. Well deserved."

Allen's run stop win rate of 37.9% ranked in the top 40 among all NFL defenders, as he has generated interior pressure from various alignments while being moved around in sub packages.

He has yet to play an entire season, however. The former third-round pick played four, 13, 15 and 13 games in each of his first four seasons, respectively.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.