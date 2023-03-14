COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Eric Kendricks, he announced Monday on Instagram.

Kendricks will receive a two-year deal, a source told ESPN.

The ninth-year pro returns to L.A. after starring at UCLA.

A first-team All-Pro in 2019, Kendricks is anticipated to step into a starting role on a defense that features edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James Jr. He fills a void that was likely to be left by linebacker Drue Tranquill, a scheduled free agent who is unlikely to be retained by the Chargers.

A second-round pick in 2015, Kendricks played eight seasons for the Minnesota Vikings before he was released on March 6 as one of several moves they made to get under the salary cap. The Vikings saved $9.5 million with Kendricks' release.

Kendricks, who turned 31 in February, led the Vikings last season with 137 tackles, starting all 17 games.

He has posted more than 100 tackles in seven consecutive seasons.

Kendricks, who was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2019 when he also was a first-team All-Pro selection, has 919 tackles and 15 sacks in 117 games (113 starts).