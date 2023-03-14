Edge rusher Marcus Davenport has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The deal is worth $13 million, according to the NFL Network.

The New Orleans Saints gave up two first-round picks to select Davenport with the 14th pick of the 2018 draft. He most recently finished out his fifth season with the Saints on his fifth-year option.

Davenport, 26, had part of his left pinkie amputated during the offseason last year to address an injury that had been an issue since his college days at Texas-San Antonio. He had only 14 pressures and 0.5 sacks in 2022, but he showed the ability to disrupt the pocket while playing in a career-high 15 games.

Davenport's best season was in 2021, when he played in 11 games and had nine sacks, three forced fumbles and 21 pressures. He can play in both base and sub fronts, and he has the skills to rush with power or set an edge in the run game.

He has 21.5 sacks, 60 quarterback hits and 7 forced fumbles in five seasons.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Katherine Terrell and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.