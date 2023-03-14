TAMPA, Fla. - In continuation of a roster purge to save salary cap space, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have traded starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans, a source told ESPN Tuesday.

The Bucs are trading Mason and a seventh-round pick (No. 230) to the Texans for a sixth-round pick (No. 179) in the 2023 NFL draft, per source.

The Bucs were planning on releasing Mason if there were no trade partners. He had a $9.58 million salary cap hit in 2023. The move saves the Bucs $5.27 million in salary cap space in 2023. The Bucs will absorb a cap hit of $4.3 million in the process. The move also saves the Bucs $1.08 million in cap space in 2024, 2025 and 2026, which were all voidable years in Mason's contract.

Mason, 29, had a 92.7% pass blocking win rate in 2022, surrendering 3.0 total sacks on the year. He also one of the better run blockers for a struggling Bucs' ground game, with a 70.1% run blocking win rate.

The Bucs had traded for Mason just one year ago, sending a fifth-round draft pick to the New England Patriots to reunited then-starting quarterback Tom Brady with one of his trusted protectors after the departures of Alex Cappa in free agency and Ali Marpet due to retirement.

This move means that the Bucs will not only have vacancies at the left tackle position, following the release of longtime starter Donovan Smith, but now the starting right guard position, in addition to still needing a quarterback to compete with Kyle Trask, their only quarterback on the roster.

Two weeks ago, the Bucs were $55 million over the salary cap, but after releasing Smith, running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cam Brate, restructuring contracts for defensive tackle Vita Vea, wide receiver Chris Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis and center Ryan Jensen, and wide receiver Russell Gage agreeing to take a pay cut, the Bucs were able to get below the $224.8 million threshold.

However, on Monday, they re-signed cornerback Jamel Dean to a four-year, $52 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to become cap compliant.