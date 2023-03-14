Dan Graziano and Dan Orlovsky debate whether the Dolphins will explore other quarterback options besides Tua Tagovailoa. (2:22)

Running back Raheem Mostert has reached agreement on a two-year deal to return to the Miami Dolphins, agent Brett Tessler told ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal is worth $7.6 million with incentives, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After signing last year with the Dolphins as a free agent, Mostert set career highs in both rushing yards (891) and carries (181) while playing for first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who was Mostert's offensive coordinator the previous season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Originally slated to split carries with Chase Edmonds, Mostert, 30, seized control of the Dolphins' backfield in Week 4 and operated as their lead back until the team traded for his former 49ers teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. in Week 9.

Mostert's best performance of the season came in a last-second loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, when he rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries. He remained relatively healthy throughout the 2022 season after playing just nine games the previous two seasons.

His career average of 5.4 yards per carry is fourth best in NFL history among all backs with 300-plus attempts. However, due to frequent injuries, Mostert has had just 465 career rushing attempts over eight seasons, and he has played more than 11 games in a season just twice.

