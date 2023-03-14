San Francisco 49ers free agent cornerback Emmanuel Moseley reached agreement with the Detroit Lions on a one-year, $6 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moseley is the second free agent cornerback added by the Lions following the addition of Cameron Sutton on Monday.

Moseley was on his way to the best season of his career before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee on Oct. 9 against the Carolina Panthers. He had successful knee surgery and is expected to be ready for the 2023 season.

Before the injury, Moseley, who turns 27 on March 25, had an interception for a touchdown and five pass breakups with 22 tackles in five games for the San Francisco 49ers. It was the final season of a two-year deal worth more than $9 million.

Injuries have played a role in Moseley's five seasons in San Francisco, as he has surpassed 12 games in a season just once. Overall, he has played in 45 regular-season games, collecting 162 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Niners signed Moseley as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He was an early surprise to make the roster but quickly earned a starting role in 2019 opposite Richard Sherman.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.