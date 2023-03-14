Dianna Russini explains whether Aaron Rodgers' "wish list" is a requirement for him to join the Jets. (1:17)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- While continuing to pursue a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets secured one of his longtime wide receivers, Allen Lazard.

The Jets and Lazard agreed to terms on a four-year, $44 million contract, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by theScore.com.

This should make Rodgers happy, as Lazard was one of the names on a free agent wish list he submitted to the Jets, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Lazard will be reunited with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who holds the same position with the Jets. Soon it could be a double reunion, if the Jets and Packers can finalize a trade for Rodgers.

The 6-foot-5 Lazard steps into a receiving corps that includes Garrett Wilson, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and slot receiver Elijah Moore. His arrival fuels speculation the Jets could part ways with Corey Davis, who has a non-guaranteed salary of $10.5 million in the final year of a three-year, $37.5 million contract. The entire $10.5 million will come off the cap if he's released or traded.

The Jets already have released backup slot receiver Braxton Berrios ($5 million savings), leaving Denzel Mims as the top backup on the outside. They're expected to have interest in free-agent receiver Randall Cobb, another longtime Rodgers teammate.

Lazard went into last season as the Packers' de facto No. 1 receiver after the team traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. While he did not put up massive numbers, Lazard set career highs in catches (60) and receiving yards (788) while adding six touchdowns (the second most of his career).

Lazard, 27, played last season on the restricted free agent tender worth $3.96 million. It was the first time in his career that he made more than the league minimum. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2018. The Packers signed him late in the 2018 season off Jacksonville's practice squad.

He has been a productive third-down receiver with 52 catches for 842 yards on such downs over the last four seasons. His average of 16.2 yards per third-down catch ranked sixth among NFL players with at least 40 third-down catches in that span.

He's also known for his blocking in both the run and pass game -- earning him the nickname of the "Goon" from his coaches.

