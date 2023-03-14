FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys answered one of their bigger offseason questions by acquiring cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys gave up pick No. 176, one of the two fifth-round compensatory picks they earned last week, to the Colts in exchange for Gilmore, who is entering the final year of his contract and has a base salary of $7.9 million.

Gilmore, 32, started 16 games last season for Indianapolis and had two interceptions, one of which came against the Cowboys.

Gilmore will be paired with Trevon Diggs, who has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, to give the Cowboys one of their best cornerback duos in years. DaRon Bland led the Cowboys with five interceptions in 2023, playing mostly in the slot in his rookie season.

The Cowboys also have former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph on the roster, but it is possible he could be released. Jourdan Lewis is coming off a serious Lisfranc foot injury that required surgery, and Anthony Brown, who is a free agent, is working back from a torn Achilles.

A five-time Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, Gilmore was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year after recording a league-high six interceptions and 20 pass deflections for the Patriots.

The addition of Gilmore to a defense that has led the NFL in takeaways in each of the past two seasons will make coordinator Dan Quinn's unit stronger. The Cowboys re-signed their leading tackler from 2022, safety Donovan Wilson, to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million on Tuesday, and they are in discussions to keep their second-leading tackler, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch -- who has generated interest from other teams -- and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (six sacks last season).