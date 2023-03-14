The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back offensive tackle Kaleb McGary on a three-year, $34.5 million deal, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Tuesday.

McGary, who turned 28 on Feb. 28, started 62 of the 63 games he played for the Falcons at right tackle since being drafted with the No. 31 pick in the 2019 draft.

After Atlanta declined to pick up his fifth-year option last May, McGary had what has been considered his best season with the franchise, playing every snap and having a career-best 85% pass block win rate, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He was also part of an offensive line that helped produce the NFL's No. 3 rushing offense.

McGary has given up 51 career sacks, according to ESPN Stats & Information research -- 13 of those coming last season. He has a career pass block win rate of 82.4% (No. 202 in the NFL among offensive linemen) and run block win rate of 67.9%, tied with Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Trey Hopkins for No. 252 among NFL linemen.