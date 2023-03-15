NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are signing free agent outside linebacker Arden Key to a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $13 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Key is the second linebacker the Titans added Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini that Tennessee was expected to sign San Francisco 49ers free agent linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Key gives the Titans much-needed veteran help after they released outside linebacker Bud Dupree to clear cap space. With his 6-foot-5 length and short-area closing speed, he can be set up on the edge or schemed out of loaded fronts.

A fifth-year veteran, Key had 4.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 27 tackles last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed him to one-year, $4 million contract last March. He played in 17 games, starting three of the final four games during the Jags' run to the postseason.

Key, 26, was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round in 2018. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, posting career highs in sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (17) in his lone season with them in 2021.

Key has 14 sacks, 98 tackles (18 for a loss) and 58 quarterback hits in his career.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.