A look at every free agent signing for all 32 NFL teams

The first week of 2023 NFL free agency is in the books.

Quarterbacks Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints), Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders), Taylor Heinicke (Atlanta Falcons), Andy Dalton (Carolina Panthers), Jarrett Stidham (Denver Broncos), Jacoby Brissett (Cleveland Browns), Mike White (Miami Dolphins), Case Keenum (Houston Texans), Sam Darnold (San Francisco 49ers), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Nick Mullens (Minnesota Vikings) have all signed.

Remaining free agent signal-callers include Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Teddy Bridgewater and Joe Flacco.

While the quarterbacks make headlines, tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers were signed by the Broncos to protect Russell Wilson.

Here's a look at impact signings for every team and links to every player signed by all 32 teams.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

The Bills' big question mark at safety was answered and the duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde will be back for at least another season. Prior to free agency, Poyer had expressed his excitement in exploring the market, but clearly the 2021 first-team All-Pro did not find the offers he was looking for. Poyer, who turns 32 in April, instead returns to fill a big hole at safety for the Bills opposite Hyde, whom he has started alongside since 2017. -- Alaina Getzenberg

The Dolphins re-signed Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. to shore up the backfield. Mostert turned in his healthiest season since 2019 and set a career high in rushing yards in 2022 with 891, leading the Dolphins. Miami traded a fifth-round pick for Wilson prior to last year's trade deadline, and he formed an impactful tandem with Mostert. Both backs will likely reprise their roles in 2023, with the hopes that a full offseason together in Miami will help the Dolphins run the ball more effectively than they did last season (25th in rushing yards per game). -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

The Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to replace Jakobi Meyers. At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Smith-Schuster joins the top of a wide receiver depth chart that includes a big boundary target in DeVante Parker (6-3, 219), a burner with the potential to further develop as a nuanced route runner in Tyquan Thornton (6-2, 182) and a high-energy slot in Kendrick Bourne (6-1, 190). -- Mike Reiss

Maybe quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a wish list, maybe not. Regardless, the Jets' signing of Allen Lazard will make Rodgers happy if he becomes their quarterback. Rodgers reportedly wanted Lazard, and general manager Joe Douglas delivered. Chances are, the Jets would've made the move anyway because offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, formerly the Packers offensive coordinator, is high on Lazard. This intensifies the speculation that Corey Davis could be released or traded. Talentwise, it's probably a wash between Lazard and a healthy Davis, but Lazard, 27, is a year younger and more cap-friendly than the oft-injured Davis. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens retained their No. 3 running back in Justice Hill and one of their top special teams players. After missing the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury, Hill showed incredible burst last season. He averaged a career-best 5.3 yards per carry. Hill, a fourth-round pick four years ago, is the only remaining player from Baltimore's eight-player draft class in 2019. -- Jamison Hensley

The Bengals made a massive investment in Joe Burrow's pass protection by signing tackle Orlando Brown. The $31 million signing bonus Cincinnati is giving to Brown is believed to be the highest ever given to an offensive lineman, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. That number exceeds the combined guaranteed money received by offensive linemen Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins when they signed with the Bengals in 2022. If the Bengals are going to invest in Burrow and the passing game, it requires fixing a pass protection unit that ranked 30th in pass block win rate last season. -- Ben Baby

The Browns landed one of the top-tier free agent defensive tackles in Dalvin Tomlinson, addressing their biggest need. Tomlinson ranked No. 34 among all NFL interior defensive linemen in pass rush win rate (7.3%) and had the Vikings' third-highest pressure rate (5.3%) last season. He also ranked 32nd last year in run stop win rate (33.2%) among DTs, ahead of any DT on Cleveland's roster last season. That should help improve what was one of the worst run defenses in the league last year. -- Jake Trotter

Larry Ogunjobi re-signed with the Steelers on a three-year, $28.75 million deal, addressing the defensive line. Ogunjobi was a crucial run-stopper last season after signing a one-year discount deal -- $8 million -- last offseason after his deal with Chicago fell through because of a failed physical from a foot injury. He played well for the Steelers with seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits -- well enough to get a big payday in Pittsburgh. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

The Texans signed Robert Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million deal with $10 million fully guaranteed, sources said. The Texans added a veteran wide receiver who's familiar with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's system. Woods played for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay from 2017 to 2021, and McVay ran a similar scheme. Under McVay, Woods had 367 receptions for 4,626 yards -- including two seasons in which he went over 1,000 yards -- and 23 touchdowns in five seasons (2016-2021) with the Rams. This addition adds depth to the position and could ease the blow of potentially losing Brandin Cooks, who asked for a trade last season and has been vocal about not wanting to be part of a rebuilding team. -- DJ Bien-Aime

The Colts and kicker Matt Gay agreed to a four-year, $22.5 million deal. The Colts have had a ton of inconsistency at kicker ever since Adam Vinatieri's final season in 2019. The likely Hall of Famer struggled with injuries that season and had one of the worst seasons of his illustrious career. That was followed by the dramatic falloff of Rodrigo Blankenship last season, with the Colts cutting him after one week. Signing Gay brings stability to a key position. He converted 60 of 64 field goal attempts with the Rams the past two seasons. -- Stephen Holder

The Jags would like to build through the draft and not free agency, which might explain why they haven't made many moves. Jacksonville has re-signed safety Andrew Wingard and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell. -- Michael DiRocco

After three underwhelming seasons with the Raiders, Arden Key experienced a breakout season in his lone season in San Francisco when he posted career highs in sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (17). Key signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars before last season and finished with 4.5 sacks along with 15 quarterback hits and made three starts. The Titans needed to find a veteran pass-rusher after releasing Bud Dupree in a cost-cutting move. Key likely starts opposite Harold Landry III, who is returning from a torn ACL in training camp last year.-- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

The Broncos signed offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers to protect Russell Wilson. McGlinchey was at the top of the Broncos' priority list from the first meetings between the personnel department and Sean Payton's new coaching staff. McGlinchey is coming off a season in which he posted the second-highest pass block win rate (89.6%) of his career to go with the highest run block win rate (81.3%) of his career. Powers, who has started at both left and right guard with the Ravens, potentially gives the Broncos some additional power in the middle of the formation. Wilson saw his footwork and decision-making deteriorate last season, especially as the offense kept playing out of three-wide sets because the Broncos couldn't control opposing interior rushers. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs reached an agreement with former Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor on a four-year, $80 million deal. The Chiefs have a new starting left tackle to replace Orlando Brown Jr., who played two seasons for the Chiefs, the last as their franchise player. Taylor has been almost exclusively a right tackle for the Jaguars, so he will have to make the switch to the other side of the line. -- Adam Teicher

Jakobi Meyers agreed to a three-year contract with the Raiders worth $33 million as the New England-to-Las Vegas connection continues. The Raiders add a legit No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro Davante Adams. Meyers, who played for Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for three seasons, led the Patriots with 804 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdown catches on 67 receptions last season. He's a big target at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and is especially adept between the numbers, adding another weapon for new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. -- Paul Gutierrez

Linebacker Eric Kendricks will join the Chargers on a two-year deal. The Chargers fill a position in need with Kendricks, a ninth-year pro who last season led the Vikings with 137 tackles. In L.A., Kendricks will step into a starting role vacated by unrestricted free agent Drue Tranquill, whom the Bolts are not expected to retain. Kendricks joins a defense that, if healthy, should contend as a top unit in the NFL, featuring edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James III. -- Lindsey Thiry

NFC EAST

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has agreed to return to Dallas on a two-year deal worth $11 million. The Cowboys keep a key piece of their defense. His absence was felt when he missed the final three regular-season games due to injury. He gets everybody in the correct spots, but he is also productive. He had 100 tackles, second on the team. In the two playoff games, he led the Cowboys with 21 tackles. Vander Esch has played in 30 of the past 34 games after injuries curtailed his 2019 and 2020 seasons. Last year, he showed a similar form to his rookie year, when he was named to the Pro Bowl. -- Todd Archer

The Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year deal worth up to $160 million. The Giants are married to Jones as their quarterback for at least the next three seasons with guaranteed money. Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen came to the conclusion he was good enough to not only keep but to build around. This gives Jones an opportunity to take his game to the next level with familiarity in the system. This now assures that running back Saquon Barkley will also return, as he received the franchise tag minutes after Jones' deal. Jones has to build on the 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions from last season and solidify himself as a perennial top-10 quarterback. -- Jordan Raanan

All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry is returning on a three-year deal worth $38 million. A lot of the defensive talent has left the building, but the Eagles retain a key player in Bradberry, who was named second-team All-Pro this past season after posting 17 passes defensed and three interceptions. He is a smart, solid corner. His presence will help fortify a secondary that ranked first in pass defense last season. -- Tim McManus

Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates were signed to solidify the offensive line. Wylie, a former Chief, can play both guard and tackle, and Washington needs a starter at both spots. It appears he'll end up playing right tackle. If that indeed is the case, then Sam Cosmi would move to guard. Regardless, signing Wylie solidifies the Commanders' right side. He's also someone new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy knows well, having coached him in Kansas City. Wylie had one of his best games in the Super Bowl against Eagles pass-rusher Hassan Reddick. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears gave Tremaine Edmunds a four-year, $72 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed. Edmunds was one of the hottest defensive players available and upgrades the weakside linebacker position. He's 24, yet has five years of NFL experience, having started the moment Buffalo drafted him with the 16th overall pick in 2018 (74 regular-season games, all eight postseason games). Edmunds improved in coverage in 2022 and tacked on 102 tackles, his fifth straight season reaching at least 100. His versatility led to five career interceptions, 35 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 6.5 sacks, and helped him morph into one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL. -- Courtney Cronin

The Lions and former Bears running back David Montgomery have reached an agreement on a three-year, $18 million deal including $11 million guaranteed. Montgomery excels in short-yardage situations. He was considered to be among the top running back options on the market in free agency this offseason, rushing for 801 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in 16 games. Montgomery also caught 34 passes for 316 receiving yards and a touchdown. -- Eric Woodyard

Keisean Nixon and the Packers agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million after he single-handedly changed the Packers' return game in the second half of the season, leading many to question why it took special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and coach Matt LaFleur so long to make the change. But when they did, it was an instant success. Nixon led the NFL with five kickoff returns of 50-plus yards last season; no other player had more than two. He led the NFL with a 28.8-yard kickoff return average, including a 105-yard touchdown return. And he did it all beginning in Week 12. He was named a first-team All-Pro. -- Rob Demovsky

Alexander Mattison agreed to terms on a two-year deal to return to the Vikings. The Vikings' decision to guarantee Dalvin Cook's backup more than $6 million on the first official day of free agency led to an immediate question: Does that mean they are done with Cook? It's hard to avoid that conclusion knowing that NFL teams are loath to pay real money to one running back, let alone two. Mattison had the fewest touches of his career last season as Cook stayed healthy for all 17 games. Why would Mattison return for another season of that? There is more to come in this story as it relates to Cook, who is due $11 million in cash and counts $14.1 million on the Vikings' 2023 salary cap. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons and Jessie Bates III agreed to a four-year deal worth $64.02 million. Bates, 26, is the splash of their free agency class as a versatile safety who can both cover and handle the run. He has 14 career interceptions and 43 passes defended along with 478 tackles. He could be a centerpiece for defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and a coaching staff that believes wholeheartedly in versatility. -- Michael Rothstein

Running back Miles Sanders signed a four-year, $25 million deal with the Panthers. The Panthers have a young (25), dynamic running back who can help in the running and passing games. And they've added another piece to the puzzle to take the pressure off whichever quarterback they select with the top pick. Sanders was a key piece to the Eagles' high-scoring offense last season, rushing for 1,269 yards. As a rookie in 2019, he caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns when his position coach was Duce Staley, now with the Panthers. Sanders will make a great double threat with Chuba Hubbard, and Carolina still hasn't ruled out keeping power back D'Onta Foreman, last year's leading rusher, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. -- David Newton

The Saints signed quarterback Derek Carr to a two-year deal and likely have become the front-runners in the NFC South. New Orleans has struggled on offense since quarterback Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season and has made several attempts to find a replacement, going after Deshaun Watson last year and playing Taysom Hill, Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, among others. This gives the Saints their starter for several years and allows them to focus on adding offensive weapons. -- Katherine Terrell

Quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a one-year deal that could push his earnings to $8.5 million with incentives. This isn't starter money, but it is "prove it" money. Mayfield gets a true shot to revive his career after showing promise with the Los Angeles Rams last season. Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Dec. 6, three days after the team placed starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, and went 2-2 as their starter. But that was also after going 1-5 as a starter with the Carolina Panthers, who released Mayfield earlier in the season. This doesn't thwart the Bucs' long-term plans with Kyle Trask, but it does give him competition for the starting role while giving the Bucs a safety valve if Trask isn't ready. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Matt Prater agreed to terms on a two-year deal as, arguably, the second-most important player on the roster. The 38-year-old Prater is coming off a season in which he made 22 of 25 field goals and 17 of 18 extra points. He has been historically consistent, which the Cardinals, like every team, need from their kicker. A hip injury plagued Prater last season, but he missed just three field goals. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams don't have much cap space, and it shows in the free agent signings. The Rams re-signed offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, who played well enough in 2022 that he chose to void the final season of the two-year deal he signed last offseason and was rewarded with a new contract. Although the Rams dealt with significant injuries to their offensive line last season, Shelton started 13 games for Los Angeles, missing four games with a high ankle sprain. Los Angeles was happy to have the versatile Shelton back; the offensive lineman started games at right guard, center and left guard last season due to injuries to the group. -- Sarah Barshop

Javon Hargrave, the No. 2 free agent in ESPN's top 100, reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed. In landing Hargrave, the Niners can pair him with Bosa and lineman Arik Armstead. There's still some work to do in the secondary, but San Francisco's defense was No. 1 in the league last year and has a chance to be even better in 2023 with Hargrave on board. It's an added bonus that Hargrave's departure weakens the Eagles, a team the Niners figure to be battling for the NFC crown for the next few seasons. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year deal worth up to $105 million. Seattle is committing to Smith for at least the next two seasons. Even so, that won't necessarily preclude the Seahawks from spending a first-round pick on a quarterback next month. A front-seven defender, however, seems more likely at No. 5 overall -- especially if Seattle re-signs Drew Lock to remain Smith's backup. -- Brady Henderson