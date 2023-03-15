Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season. (0:36)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he intends to play for the New York Jets this season.

Rodgers said he made that decision on Friday, and he is not holding up a trade, which still isn't finalized. The two teams and Rodgers remain in contact, sources said, as they try to work through the final stages of a potential deal, which would include restructuring Rodgers' contract and agreeing on trade compensation.

"I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven't been holding anything up. It's the compensation that the Packers are trying to get ... The Packers want to move on and have let me know that in so many words," he said.

Rodgers, who went on a four-day darkness retreat to contemplate his future, said he was 90% sure he was retiring when he went on the retreat. When he left the darkness he said something changed with the Packers' previous stance toward him that they wanted him to play his whole career in Green Bay and he wished the team was more direct with him at the beginning of the offseason.

Rodgers said he will always love the Packers organization but it's clear it's time for a change.

"I f---ing love that city. I love that organization and always going to have love for that organization. The facts are right now they want to move on and now so do I," he said.

He said his decision to leave Green Bay was "bittersweet."

"I got to the be the starting quarterback of the Packers for 15 years ... So, I love you, Green Bay. Thank you. I'm as sad as some of you are, but we'll meet again."

Only a year ago, Rodgers seemed destined to finish his career in Green Bay. After contemplating retirement following the 2021 season, he signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension in March, 2022.

Rodgers' contract includes $59.465 million guaranteed in salary and bonus this season. Most of it is made up of a $58.3 million bonus that is due no later than Week 1 of this season. The Packers would absorb $40.3 million in dead money on their salary cap. Because his bonus money is prorated, Rodgers won't cripple the Jets' cap. He will count $15.8 million in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024, cap-friendly for a player of his stature.

A contingent of Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew to California last week to meet with Rodgers.

In addition, several Jets players tweeted at Rodgers to recruit him, including cornerback Sauce Gardner, who promised he would burn the cheesehead he wore to celebrate New York's victory over the Packers last season at Lambeau Field. Gardner later fulfilled the promise by burning the cheesehead in a video posted to YouTube.

Rodgers, 39, has supplied the Jets with a wish list of free agents he'd like them to pursue and acquire, and it includes Odell Beckham Jr., sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini. Another player on that list, Packers free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rodgers, however, said Wednesday that the notion that he provided the Jets with a wish list is "ridiculous." He did, however, say the Jets asked him about players he had played with, but he made no demands.

"My only demand is for transparency," he said.

Packers president Mark Murphy made clear last week that Rodgers' return to the team wasn't the organization's first choice and they hoped to find a "win-win situation" for the four-time MVP and the team.

The Jets' Super Bowl odds have been improving steadily over the last week at sportsbooks. On Wednesday, after Rodgers announced his intentions, the Jets were 14-1 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook. At that price, only five teams -- the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals -- had better odds than the Jets, who entered the offseason at 30-1 to win the Super Bowl. They began the week at 17-1 at Caesars.

