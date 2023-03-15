Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Cox turned down more lucrative offers to return to Philadelphia, the sources said.

He becomes the third prominent member of the Eagles' defense to re-sign with team, joining cornerback James Bradberry and defensive end Brandon Graham. Still, the Eagles will have a completely new look on defense in 2023 as starters Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers), T.J. Edwards (Chicago Bears) and Marcus Epps (Las Vegas Raiders) have agreed to sign elsewhere, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a free agent.

In addition, the Eagles plan to release five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay after an agreement could not be reached on a restructured contract, sources told Schefter earlier Wednesday.

Cox, 32, is one of the most decorated defensive players in Eagles history. His six Pro Bowl appearances are the most ever by an Eagles defensive tackle and the fifth-most overall behind only Chuck Bednarik (8), Brian Dawkins (7), Jason Peters (7) and Reggie White (7). He has also been named an All-Pro four times.

He had 7 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 7 tackles for loss in 2022, contributing to a pass rush that racked up the third-most sacks in NFL history during the regular season with 70. The season culminated with a trip to Super Bowl LVII -- Cox's second title game appearance. He helped secure Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy with a win over the New England Patriots following the 2017 season.

A first-round selection by the Eagles in 2012 out of Mississippi State, Cox has posted 65 sacks over 11 seasons, which ranks fifth in franchise history.

He was briefly released by the Eagles last offseason for financial reasons before being re-signed to a one-year, $14 million deal. His best season came in 2018, when he had a career-high 10.5 sacks, 34 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss.

