Former Indianapolis Colts receiver Parris Campbell is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Campbell's deal is worth up to $6.7 million in maximum value, a source told ESPN.

The Giants desperately needed to bolster the wide receiver position for newly re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones. They cut free-agent disappointment Kenny Golladay on Wednesday. New York, however, does not appear to be done at the position. They are still in discussions with free agent wide receiver Darius Slayton, according to sources.

The news of the Giants' deal with Campbell was first reported by TheScore.com.

Campbell is the second Colts free agent to sign with the Giants this week. Linebacker Bobby Okereke officially signed with the team on Thursday.

Campbell's entry into free agency came on the heels of the first full season of his career. He appeared in 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 after having never played in more than seven games in any one season.

His career marred by a litany of injuries, Campbell, 25, was eager to demonstrate what he could do when healthy. He was somewhat limited by the Colts' quarterback difficulties -- Indianapolis started three QBs during the 2022 season -- but Campbell shattered his career highs with 63 catches for 623 yards.

Campbell was used extensively as a slot receiver with Indianapolis, but his speed gives him the potential to be a target on deeper shots.

A 2019 second-round pick out of Ohio State, Campbell has 97 receptions for 983 yards and five touchdowns over his four NFL seasons. He also has 175 rushing yards.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.