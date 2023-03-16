DALLAS -- The 2023 offseason has been nothing but change for Dak Prescott.

Kellen Moore is now the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers after serving as Prescott's teammate, position coach and coordinator since 2016. Doug Nussmeier is also with the Chargers after serving three years as the quarterbacks coach. And on Wednesday, Prescott's running mate, Ezekiel Elliott, was released.

"It's tough to say it's sweet right now honestly. That's just what those guys mean to me. You know what I mean?" Prescott said after an event for the Children's Cancer Fund, which he serves as co-chair with Troy Aikman. "You (make) these relationships and that's what makes you play the way you do, are the relationships you build within the organization and within your team. Whether it's with the coaches or whether it's with teammates. I know the sweet is coming. I know it's coming. Very optimistic guy, don't get me wrong.

"Change is good as I've always said that but it's tough for me to see in this moment. But I know it's coming and excited when it does."

Prescott and Elliott came in together in 2016. Elliott was the first-round pick, No. 4 overall. Prescott was a fourth-round pick, No. 135 overall. After Tony Romo suffered a back injury in the preseason, Prescott took over as quarterback, and he and Elliott led the Cowboys to an NFC-best 13-3 record.

They went to the playoffs four times in their seven years but never got past the divisional round, including last season that ended in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's tough," Prescott said. "(A) brother. Playing the game with a brother. Being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories and grow up as men. Grow up as men with this organization, really can't imagine taking the field without him. It's something I don't know if it's completely hit me yet. Obviously I've talked to him. I'm hurt. I'm sure he is. But more importantly for me just to be able to support him. I know he's got more opportunities coming his way. Love that guy, proud of him, No. 1 supporter and here for him no matter what."