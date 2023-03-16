METAIRIE, La. -- The Jefferson Parish district attorney's office has refused charges against New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye due to lack of evidence, it said in a statement Thursday.

Maye was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022 on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after alleged road rage incident occurred in Metairie. He was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond. His attorney, Eric Hessler, denied the allegation at the time of the arrest.

According to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after the arrest, "Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females."

The 30-year-old Maye remained with the team all season and received permission to travel out of the country for their game in London while the case was pending.

Maye could still face NFL discipline for an incident that occurred in 2021, when Maye was charged with driving under the influence, DUI damage to property/person, leaving the scene of the accident and careless driving. Maye pleaded not guilty to all charges and the case has been continued several times, most recently on March 15. The next court date is set for March 29.

Maye allegedly crashed into the left rear of a Volvo while driving north on the Florida Turnpike on the night of Feb. 23, 2021. There were no injuries, the traffic citation says, but the driver of the Volvo -- Jamila Abraham of Belle Glade, Florida -- filed a civil suit in June of 2021 and is seeking in excess of $30,000 according to court records. That case is pending, with the next court date set for June.

Maye, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets. He was signed by the Saints to a three-year, $28.5 million contract on March 16, 2022.