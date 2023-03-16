The Chicago Bears are signing Green Bay Packers free agent tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Tonyan becomes the second key offensive player to leave the Packers in free agency, following Allen Lazard, who reached a four-year deal with the New York Jets earlier this week. The Packers also are negotiating with the Jets to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he wants to play for New York this coming season.

In Chicago, Tonyan joins a tight end depth chart led by Cole Kmet, who had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

A torn ACL midway through the 2021 season slowed Tonyan, but by late last season he appeared back on form. Even with the slow start to 2022, he caught a career-best 53 passes for the second 50-plus-catch season of his career.

He made the most of his opportunities, catching 79.1% of his targets last season for the fourth-highest reception percentage among tight ends.

He had been in line for a big payday if not for his injury. He was coming off a 2020 season with 11 touchdowns among his 52 catches that season. Because of his injury, he was not coveted on the free agent market last offseason and instead returned to the Packers on a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

Tonyan, 28, has 137 receptions for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.

