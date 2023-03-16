Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider made it clear before the start of free agency that the team wanted to re-sign backup quarterback Drew Lock in addition to starter Geno Smith.

After keeping Smith on a three-year deal earlier this month, they accomplished that goal by agreeing to terms with Lock on Thursday.

On his weekly radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710-AM, general manager John Schneider confirmed an NFL Network report that Seattle is bringing back Lock, though he declined to state the terms of the deal.

"What an awesome guy," Schneider said. "Everything he's been through. We talked about it a bunch, coming here, competing with Geno, getting COVID -- really bad timing for him. Game 2 (of the preseason) was going to be his game against Chicago here, and then he got really sick. He still didn't have his legs against Dallas (in the preseason finale). So just really excited. Really happy for him."

Schneider also confirmed a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Seattle has agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions center Evan Brown. The deal is for one year, a source told ESPN. Schneider noted that the 26-year-old Brown can play guard but is "truly a center." Brown started at right guard for Detroit last season and at center in 2021.

Lock, who turned 26 in November, was acquired in last year's Russell Wilson trade and was one of the main reasons the Seahawks wanted to send Wilson to the Denver Broncos. He was the presumed favorite among many in the organization to win the starting job heading into last season. He was up and down over the offseason and began to make up ground on Smith during one stretch of the summer, but his momentum was halted when he came down with COVID-19, sidelining him for what would have been his first start of the preseason.

He wound up not playing a single snap in the regular season. After the playoff loss to the 49ers, Lock told ESPN that his front-row view of Smith's comeback season was "inspiring" as it gave a reminder to him -- and other backup quarterbacks -- that they can play at a high level.

In his season-ending news conference, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised Lock for the positive attitude he maintained despite not getting a chance to play.

A second-round pick by Denver in 2019 out of Missouri, Lock went 8-13 as a starter over his three seasons with the Broncos, throwing 25 touchdowns to 20 interceptions while completing 59.3% of his passes in that span.

The best stretch of Lock's career came at the end of his rookie season. After missing the first 11 games because of a thumb injury, he started the final five, threw seven touchdown passes to three interceptions and led Denver to four wins.

Brown and Lock become the third and fourth players Seattle has added or brought back since the start of the negotiating window on Monday. The team announced the signings of defensive tackles Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed on Thursday. Schneider said they're still in talks with "a number of" other defensive lineman as they look to shore up an area of concern from last season.

The Seahawks agreed to a three-year, $51.53 million deal with Jones on Monday. Schneider said Jones was among the players Seattle discussed with the Broncos last offseason while negotiating the Wilson trade, but Denver was unwilling to part with him then.