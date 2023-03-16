The Philadelphia Eagles and star cornerback Darius Slay agreed to a $42 million extension that includes $23 million fully guaranteed, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Slay had been scheduled to enter the final year of his three-year, $50 million deal that he signed in 2020. With the extension, which is for two years, he is now under contract for the next three seasons.

The extension, which was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, comes a day after a source told ESPN that Slay was going to be released.

Slay, however, indicated in a tweet Wednesday night that he would be returning, writing: "Back like I never left!!! Run it back."

The Eagles also re-signed starting cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year contract this week.

The Eagles acquired Slay from the Detroit Lions in 2020 in exchange for a third- and a fifth-round pick. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two years and had three interceptions and 14 passes defended this past season.

Slay, who turned 32 in January, was a key part of a defense that led the league in pass defense (179.8 yards per game), helping Philadelphia to a 14-3 regular-season mark en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Slay has 26 interceptions, 133 passes defended and 533 tackles in his career.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.