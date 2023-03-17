INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts are expected to make additional quarterback maneuvers before the offseason ends, but they bolstered the position a bit with Thursday's signing of former Philadelphia Eagles backup Gardner Minshew, a team source confirmed.

Indianapolis holds the fourth overall pick in next month's NFL draft, with which it is expected to select a quarterback. But Minshew, an experienced, young veteran, gives them some peace of mind at a position that was a source of constant problems for the Colts in 2022.

Minshew, 26, reunites with first-year Colts coach Shane Steichen, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator the past two seasons. Minshew started two games in place of injured Eagles starter Jalen Hurts last season and brings familiarity with Steichen's offensive principles to what is expected to be a young quarterback unit.

Steichen has previously spoken of his comfort level with Minshew because of his understanding of the game.

"I think he's really intelligent," Steichen said in 2021. "He's a football junkie."

Minshew has started 32 games in his four seasons, including 14 as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He has thrown 44 touchdowns versus 15 interceptions in his career, during which he has posted a 93.1 passer rating.

The Colts have more quarterback decisions to make, including what to do with veteran Nick Foles. He is under contract for one more season. The Colts also have 2021 draft pick Sam Ehlinger on their roster. Last year's original starter, Matt Ryan, was released on Wednesday.

Indianapolis endured a great deal of turmoil at quarterback last season, with Ryan being benched twice, Foles sustaining a season-ending injury and Ehlinger being promoted to starter before later being demoted.

Minshew is, arguably, the most viable quarterback currently on the roster. Foles is nearing the end of his career and Ehlinger has had very limited experience. Signing Minshew gives the Colts options if and when they draft a quarterback, providing the luxury of not immediately inserting the newcomer into the starting lineup.

Thursday's news was first reported by NFL Network.