Quarterback Marcus Mariota has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Atlanta Falcons released Mariota on Feb. 28 in a move to both free up more salary cap space and move on from a player who had lost his starting position.

Mariota, 29, started the first 13 games of the 2022 season for the Falcons before being benched at the bye for rookie Desmond Ridder, who started the final four games.

Mariota signed with Atlanta last year on the same day the team traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts after a failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson. It was Mariota's second chance at a starting gig after losing his starting job with the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and spending the next two seasons as Derek Carr's backup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mariota completed 61.3% of his passes last season for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also had career highs as a rusher with 85 carries for 438 yards, scoring four touchdowns, the second-most rushing touchdowns in his career.

He has played in 87 games -- with 74 starts in his eight-year career between Tennessee, Las Vegas and Atlanta. Teams have gone 34-40 when he has started games, and Mariota has completed 62.6% of his passes for 15,656 yards, 92 touchdowns and 54 interceptions. He has also rushed 349 times for 2,012 yards and 17 touchdowns.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.