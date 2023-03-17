The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with former New York Giants safety Julian Love, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Love, who started 16 games last year and 32 over four seasons with the Giants, reinforces a position of uncertainty for the Seahawks. While their most glaring needs on defense have been concentrated in their front seven, their secondary also has a big question mark with strong safety Jamal Adams coming off surgery to repair a torn quadriceps tendon.

Adams' injury occurred in Week 1 of last season, but coach Pete Carroll said in January that his recovery would continue into the summer, raising a question about whether he'll be ready by the opener.

Ryan Neal took over for Adams last season and was one of Seattle's best defenders. The Seahawks gave Neal the low tender as a restricted free agent at $2.627 million, which could invite offers from other teams. Free safety Quandre Diggs, who made his second straight Pro Bowl in 2022, is under contract for two more seasons while Adams is signed through 2025.

Love, 24, was a Giants team captain and full-time starting safety this past season for the first time in his career. He finished with a team-leading 124 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions, in addition to being a mainstay on special teams including serving as the punt protector.

The Notre Dame product bounced back and forth over the first three years of his professional career between cornerback and safety. He never seemed to find a permanent home despite starting 16 games over those three seasons.

But after the Giants cut Logan Ryan last offseason when the new regime arrived, it opened the door for Love to play a bigger role. He was a mainstay in Wink Martindale's defense, and even became the team's defensive play-caller after safety Xavier McKinney broke his hand during a bye week off-road accident.

The Giants, who selected Love as a cornerback in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame, had contract talks with him during the bye week.

He has 291 tackles and 5 interceptions in four NFL seasons.

Also on Friday, the Seahawks addressed one of their biggest needs by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush. His deal is for one season, a source told Schefter. The 24-year-old Bush was the 10th overall pick in 2019. He gives Seattle an option to replace Cody Barton, who signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.