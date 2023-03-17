NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans approached Kevin Byard about taking a pay cut, but the Pro Bowl safety does not believe his play warrants a decrease in salary, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Byard's plan has always been to play for one organization and ultimately retire as a Titan, but the two sides are at a crossroads, according to sources.

Byard signed a five-year extension worth $70.5 million, with $31 million guaranteed, in 2019. The two-time, first-team All-Pro has a $19.6 million cap number this year. If the Titans were to release him, they would save around $6 million in cap space but retain $13.6 million in dead cap space.

Byard is coming off a 2022 season in which he recorded 108 tackles and four interceptions. Titans players voted him a team captain for a fourth consecutive year.

"I just finished my seventh year here in Tennessee," Byard said during locker clean-out day. "I would love to be able to retire as a Titan. This team, this city, the organization, the fans and the community means a lot to me and my family. I definitely really wouldn't want to play any other place, any other city, any other organization other than the Titans."