TAMPA, Fla. -- Having yet to address their defensive line with five unsigned free agents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines on a one-year deal Saturday, a source told ESPN.

It's a move that infuses youth along an aging defensive front that has vowed to get younger and faster over the past two seasons under head coach Todd Bowles and already lost one member this free agency period in Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who signed with the New York Giants.

In 59 regular-season games over the past four years, Gaines, 26, recorded 25 starts with 10.5 sacks -- 8.5 over the past two seasons -- 11 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. He recorded three tackles in Super Bowl LVI.

The 2019 fourth-round draft pick joins former Washington teammates and Bucs first-round draft picks Vita Vea (defensive tackle) and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (outside linebacker).

In addition to Gaines, the Bucs are also re-signing outside linebacker Cam Gill as well as defensive lineman Pat O'Connor to one-year deals. Gill has been with the club since 2020 and recorded a half-sack in Super Bowl LV but missed last season with a Lisfranc injury. O'Connor played in all 17 games for the Bucs last season and recorded six tackles.