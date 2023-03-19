FRISCO, Texas -- Wanting to add speed and a complement to Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys are acquiring Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys and Texans had discussions regarding a deal before last year's trade deadline but could not come to an agreement.

Cooks' $18 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed, although there could be some salary absorbed by the Texans, a source told Fowler. He is signed through 2024.

Last year, the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick but only added veteran James Washington in free agency and Jalen Tolbert in the third round as a replacement. Washington suffered a broken foot in training camp and played in only two games, without a catch before his release. Tolbert caught just two passes as a rookie.

With Michael Gallup coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, executive vice president Stephen Jones said it was "probably fair," to criticize the Cowboys in not doing enough to replace Cooper.

In Cooks, the Cowboys acquire a speed threat to pair with Lamb and Gallup, whom the organization believes will be much better in his second year off of major surgery.

Cooks, who turns 30 in September, caught 57 passes for 699 yards and three scores in 13 games for the Texans last season. In his career with the Texans, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, he has 630 receptions for 8,616 yards and 49 touchdowns.

This is the fourth time he has been traded in his career.

This is the second major trade the Cowboys have made in the last week. Dallas also acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round pick (No. 176 overall).

The Cowboys have built their roster through the draft, eschewing major free-agent signings. They now have one pick in each round. They had three fifth-round picks after compensatory selections were announced but have since dealt two of them.