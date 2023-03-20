J.J. Watt raves about Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" concert

Taylor Swift kicked off her much-anticipated "Eras Tour" over the weekend with two shows at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Count former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt among the "Swifties" in attendance for the inaugural shows of Swift's first tour since 2018.

Watt -- who saw the concert with his wife, free agent pro soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt -- seemed to love the show.

"You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game," Watt said of the 44-song performance.

According to Watt, the concert went on for over three hours.

"She crushed it," he said.

Glendale was turned into "Swift City" over the weekend. The Watts attended the show with a group of friends. They were joined by a crowd of nearly 70,000 people.