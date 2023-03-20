Earvin "Magic" Johnson has joined a group led by Josh Harris bidding to own the Washington Commanders, sources told ESPN on Monday, confirming reports.

Johnson, the Basketball Hall of Famer and part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was part of the Harris group when it failed to land the Denver Broncos last summer. Harris also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

With the owners meeting in Phoenix starting Monday, there has been increased speculation over when a deal could be announced. Even if it's announced before next week's meetings, multiple sources familiar with the process said the sale would likely not be approved until late May when the owners meet again.

Harris' group was also strengthened earlier this month when he was joined by Mitchell Rales, a billionaire who lives in Washington, D.C. He has a net worth of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Sportico first reported Johnson's involvement. It's uncertain how much Johnson would be investing.

A spokesperson for Harris declined comment.

According to multiple sources, Harris' group is one of four who toured Washington's facilities in advance of the sale. Tilman Fertitta, who owns the NBA's Houston Rockets, was another. The other two groups have remained anonymous. The last group, one team source said, toured the facility two weeks ago.

Johnson also has invested in other sports teams, including the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and MLS' Los Angeles FC.

Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced their intention to sell the team in November. Forbes listed the value of the franchise at $5.6 billion.