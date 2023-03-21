The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, the team announced Monday.

The move clears $3.67 million in cap space and continues the overhaul of Seattle's defensive line. The Seahawks released Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson last week, and have now moved on from Woods, their defensive co-captain in 2022.

Woods, who turns 36 on Saturday, started 14 games last season. He recorded 39 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss while primarily serving as an early-down run defender in his third stint with Seattle.

He appeared in two games for the Seahawks in 2011, returned in 2019 and then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 only to take a COVID-19 opt-out. He returned to Seattle last offseason on a two-year, $9 million deal. His release incurs $1.75 million in dead money.

The Seahawks struggled mightily against the run while breaking in a new 3-4 scheme last year, prompting them to remake their defensive line over the first week of free agency. Seattle signed Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.53 million deal and also brought back another defensive tackle in Jarran Reed.

Poona Ford, one of the regulars on Seattle's defensive line since 2019, remains a free agent.

General manager John Schneider said on his Seattle Sports Radio show last week that the Seahawks are still talking to "a number" of defensive linemen.

Woods, a fourth-round pick by the Saints in 2010, has also played for the Buccaneers, Steelers, Titans and Colts.