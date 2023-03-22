Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has become the newest potential bidder to tour the Washington Commanders' stadium and training facility as he seeks to buy the franchise, league sources told ESPN.

There are only three known bidders for the Commanders -- groups led by Josh Harris, Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta and now Apostolopoulos, though there has been speculation that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could potentially join the mix as well.

Apostolopoulos also recently had discussions to buy the NBA's Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan but has focused on the opportunity to purchase the Commanders, according to sources.

Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced their intention to sell the team in November. Forbes has listed the value of the franchise at $5.6 billion

With the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix starting Monday, there has been increased speculation over when a deal could be announced.

Apostolopoulos is the founder of Six Ventures Inc., a private equity venture fund. He was born in Toronto, attended Harvard and contributes to a wide variety of philanthropic organizations.

Harris' group was strengthened earlier this month when he was joined by Mitchell Rales, a Washington-based billionaire has a net worth of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson also has joined the Harris-led group, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Johnson, also a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was part of the Harris group that failed to land the Denver Broncos last summer. Harris also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.