Stephen A. Smith says the New York Jets need to act now in their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. (2:34)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets agreed to a deal with former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman and then promptly agreed to trade receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

The Jets agreed to trade Moore and their third-round pick in the 2023 draft (74th overall) to the Browns for their 2023 second-round pick (No. 42 overall), a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jets are now hold the No. 42 and 43 picks in the second round of this year's draft.

Hardman agreed to a one-year contract, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hardman joins newly signed Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson as the Jets' top receivers. Veterans Corey Davis and Denzel Mims, both entering the final year of their contracts, could be released or traded in the coming weeks. Moving on from Davis would create $10.5 million in cap room, which could be needed for the Jets to complete a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Moore was the Jets' primary slot receiver, a position in which Hardman excelled for the Chiefs. In fact, 10 of Hardman's 16 receiving touchdowns came out of the slot, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The recent additions should potentially help Rodgers, who recommended Lazard in conversations with Jets brass. In turn, the Jets signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract. The exact terms of Hardman's deal weren't immediately available, but it can be worth up to $6.5 million, a source said.

The Jets have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It's unclear whether Hardman's arrival precludes them from signing Beckham.

Finding another deep threat for quarterback Deshaun Watson was Cleveland's top priority this offseason offensively. The Browns had interest in Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a source told ESPN's Jake Trotter, but were able to swing the deal for Moore instead.

Hardman, 25, played in eight games for the Chiefs during the 2022 regular season, catching 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns.

He missed the final nine regular-season games and the Chiefs' divisional round playoff game with what the team called a pelvic injury. He returned to catch two passes for 10 yards in the AFC Championship Game but sat out Super Bowl LVII.

Hardman underwent surgery Feb. 21 to repair an injury to his groin/pelvic area, meaning he likely will miss the Jets' offseason program.

Hardman joined the Chiefs as a second-round draft pick in 2019. His best season came in 2021, when he set career highs with 59 receptions and 693 yards.

Hardman, who also returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown during his time with the Chiefs, has 151 career receptions for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He is the second notable wide receiver to leave the Chiefs in free agency, joining JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.