The Philadelphia Eagles are giving All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension that includes $30 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.
Johnson is now under contract through the 2026 season.
Last season, Johnson, 32, was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection. He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Johnson played through the 2022 playoffs with a torn adductor, which he underwent surgery for in February.