          Eagles' Lane Johnson gets 1-year, $33.4M extension, source says

          Sal Pal: Eagles still better than the Cowboys in the NFC East

          Sal Paolantonio says that despite the Eagles' losses in free agency, they will still be better than the Cowboys next season.

          8:49 AM ET
          The Philadelphia Eagles are giving All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension that includes $30 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

          Johnson is now under contract through the 2026 season.

          Last season, Johnson, 32, was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection. He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

          Johnson played through the 2022 playoffs with a torn adductor, which he underwent surgery for in February.