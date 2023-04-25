Dan Orlovsky breaks down what the Ravens' strategy might be if they were to entertain the idea of trading Lamar Jackson. (2:17)

Orlovsky: Hard to see how Ravens stay competitive if they trade Lamar (2:17)

The NFL will see some stars go from hero to zero next season.

As reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the league will allow players other than offensive and defensive linemen to wear the jersey No. 0.

The change, proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles, continues a recent relaxation of the league's uniform-related policies, which included allowing additional alternate helmets with throwback uniforms and permitting more players to wear single digits.

College football players have been able to don the goose egg since the 2020 season, so the announcement was met with excitement from pros who were eager to update their digit:

Braxton Berrios, Miami Dolphins

Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Parris Campbell, New York Giants

Parris Campbell will wear No. 0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H5HHsAkQLn — New York Giants (@Giants) March 29, 2023

Some players opted to go with new numbers other than No. 0 for the upcoming season:

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

That's number 5 Tee Higgins to you. pic.twitter.com/fTdtgveLwj — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 29, 2023

Darren Waller, Giants