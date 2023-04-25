The NFL will see some stars go from hero to zero next season.
As reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the league will allow players other than offensive and defensive linemen to wear the jersey No. 0.
The change, proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles, continues a recent relaxation of the league's uniform-related policies, which included allowing additional alternate helmets with throwback uniforms and permitting more players to wear single digits.
College football players have been able to don the goose egg since the 2020 season, so the announcement was met with excitement from pros who were eager to update their digit:
Braxton Berrios, Miami Dolphins
Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
Calvin Ridley will wear No. 0. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Recqc0Jgf9— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 28, 2023
Parris Campbell, New York Giants
Parris Campbell will wear No. 0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H5HHsAkQLn— New York Giants (@Giants) March 29, 2023
Some players opted to go with new numbers other than No. 0 for the upcoming season:
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
That's number 5 Tee Higgins to you. pic.twitter.com/fTdtgveLwj— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 29, 2023
Darren Waller, Giants
Darren Waller's new number 👀 pic.twitter.com/9wvw8VheuC— New York Giants (@Giants) March 29, 2023