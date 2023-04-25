        <
          NFL jersey number updates: Tracking which NFL players wear No. 0

          • Brianna Williams

          The NFL will see some stars go from hero to zero next season.

          As reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the league will allow players other than offensive and defensive linemen to wear the jersey No. 0.

          The change, proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles, continues a recent relaxation of the league's uniform-related policies, which included allowing additional alternate helmets with throwback uniforms and permitting more players to wear single digits.

          College football players have been able to don the goose egg since the 2020 season, so the announcement was met with excitement from pros who were eager to update their digit:

          Braxton Berrios, Miami Dolphins

          Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

          Parris Campbell, New York Giants

          Some players opted to go with new numbers other than No. 0 for the upcoming season:

          Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

          Darren Waller, Giants