CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati police on Friday resubmitted a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon stemming from an alleged incident in January.

Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman on Jan. 21, the day the Bengals traveled to face the Buffalo Bills. The initial charge was dismissed less than 24 hours after it was filed, with authorities stating during the court proceeding that they reserved the right to refile the case upon gathering new information.

"This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process," the Cincinnati Police Department said in a statement Friday. "To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings."

The Bengals on Friday said that "the club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon" and that the team will monitor the situation and refrain from further comment.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, police records show that the alleged incident occurred less than a mile from the Bengals' stadium.

Mixon, a 2017 second-round pick out of Oklahoma, has spent the entirety of his six-year NFL career with the Bengals. He is fifth in franchise history with 5,378 rushing yards and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

The alleged menacing incident is one of two notable off-field incidents involving Mixon.

On March 6, a teenager playing a game with toy guns was shot by an individual standing in the backyard of Mixon's home in Anderson Township, according to police. Lamonte Brewer, the boyfriend of Mixon's sister, Shalonda, was indicted on one count of felonious assault. In surveillance footage, Mixon, who is a legal gun owner, was seen carrying a gun but did not fire any shots.

The 26-year-old running back had not had any previous criminal cases in Hamilton County before the alleged menacing incident. While Mixon was a freshman at Oklahoma in 2014, he was suspended for one season and entered a plea agreement involving a misdemeanor assault case for punching a woman after the alleged use of a racial slur.