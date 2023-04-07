Travis Kelce bounces in his first pitch to Shane Bieber before the Cleveland Guardians' game. (0:24)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw out the first pitch alongside his mom, Donna, before the Cleveland Guardians faced the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Kelce -- a Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native -- might want to stick to spiking footballs.

The two-time Super Bowl champion's pitch met the grass about halfway to home plate and bounced right by pitcher Shane Bieber, who was acting as catcher.

.@tkelce and his mom Donna came out to throw out the first pitch at the @CleGuardians home opener.@PatrickMahomes, might want to give Travis some throwing tips. 😂 (via @BallySportsCLE) pic.twitter.com/kNrTQhyZGw — NFL (@NFL) April 7, 2023

Kelce is no stranger to the baseball diamond. He has participated in several celebrity home run derbies and was a three-sport athlete at Cleveland Heights High School -- with baseball rounding out the trio along with football and basketball. In February, former Atlanta Braves scout Reggie Sanders told TMZ Sports that teenage Kelce was a "good hitter with blazing speed. "I remember writing his report and I comped him to [retired, five-time All-Star slugger] Josh Hamilton," said Sanders.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes laughed off Kelce's attempt and called for the Kansas City Royals to give Kelce a chance to redeem himself.

"Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣 @tkelce" Mahomes via Twitter

"Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!" Mahomes via Twitter

Outside of his dominance on the gridiron, Mahomes was a relief pitcher for the Texas Tech Red Raiders before being selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft. Hopefully he can give Kelce a few tips for next time.