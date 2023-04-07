KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs added to their depth at wide receiver by agreeing to contract terms with wide receiver Richie James, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

James, 27, caught 57 passes and scored four touchdowns last season for the New York Giants.

He was drafted in the seventh round by the 49ers in 2018 and played the first three seasons of his four-year NFL career in San Francisco, where he caught 38 total passes with three touchdowns.

The Chiefs lost two of their top wide receivers from last season, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, in free agency. They combined to catch 103 passes for 1,230 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Kansas City's top three wide receivers are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.