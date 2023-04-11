Despite changing agents, Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II doesn't want to be traded, according to his agent.

"Greg is happy to be with the Browns," his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday after meeting with the team. "Everything was very positive and Greg is happy with his role and playing for new DC Jim Schwartz."

Newsome is expected to be in attendance Monday when the Browns start their offseason program.

Newsome is entering his third season with the Browns after being a first-round pick in 2021. He has expressed frustration with being moved from outside corner to the nickel last season. The Browns also have Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr., who thrived as a rookie last year, at outside corner, which pushed Newsome inside.

Cleveland fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after last season and replaced him with Schwartz.

On Monday, Newsome announced that he was hosting a celebrity softball game this summer in the Cleveland area.