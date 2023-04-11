The Detroit Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, Okudah's agent, Kevin Conner of Universal Sports & Entertainment Management, told ESPN.

In return, the Falcons will send a fifth-round pick in this year's draft to the Lions, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move represents a fresh start for Okudah, a young corner who was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

While injuries limited Okudah to just 10 games over his first two pro seasons, he started 15 games for the Lions in the 2022 season and played his best football early in the season. He set career-highs in tackles and passes defended while recording his first career pick-six in 2022.

The Lions added cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency this offseason, with both likely to be starters, making a trade of Okudah more palatable.

Okudah is the latest defensive addition for the Falcons this offseason, as the team made splashes in free agency that included safety Jessie Bates III, defensive linemen Calais Campbell and David Onyemata, plus linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Okudah will compete with Casey Hayward for the No. 2 corner spot opposite A.J. Terrell, who was the next cornerback taken after Okudah in the 2020 draft.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.