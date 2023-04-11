TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl inside linebacker and 2019 first-round draft pick Devin White has requested a trade, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

One of the sources told ESPN that White has grown increasingly frustrated with the team and is "fed up." The source did not provide specifics on the root cause of White's frustration, but said that he has become very unhappy in his current situation.

The Bucs do not want to trade him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, but White wants to be traded as he is coming up on his fifth-year option worth $11.7 million, which the team already picked up.

A new multiyear contract for White was the next step, although the Bucs' finances have been limited, and the expectation was that White would be a core member of the defense for years to come.

White, the fifth pick in the 2019 NFL draft, played a key role in the Bucs' Super Bowl LV run and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. One of the key moves the Bucs made this offseason was securing his counterpart, linebacker Lavonte David, to a one-year contract to keep the pair together at least one more year.